Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 6 TNF matchup: Bucs vs. Eagles

To begin Week 6 in the NFL, we have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling up I-95 to play the Philadelphia Eagles for Thursday night football. The Buccaneers have won two straight games after defeating the Miami Dolphins 45-17 last week. The Eagles snapped their three game losing streak with a comeback 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers on the road.

Can the Buccaneers win their second straight road game in primetime? Or will the Eagles pull off the massive upset to change the trajectory of their season? Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Eagles, Week 6 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Bucs are 6.5-point favorites. 94% of the handle and 90% of bets are being placed on the Bucs to cover.

Is the public right? The public seems to be on the right side when it comes to tonight’s game. However, I would proceed with caution as sometimes it is best to fade the public when you see one side overwhelmingly favored.

Tampa Bay is the better team on both sides of the ball, despite missing a few key players for this Week 6 contest. In their last 10 regular season road games, the Bucs are 4-6 against the spread. The Eagles, however, played better on defense last week against the Panthers are giving up back-to-back 40-point performances. But the offense still does not have an identity, which is troubling to say the least at this point of the season.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 52.5. 59% of the handle and 68% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? Both of these offenses can put up yards and points as we’ve seen this season. The Buccaneers are averaging 33.4 points per game, while the Eagles are averaging 23.0 points per game. At the same time, each team’s defense is highly susceptible to give up the big play through the air. The point total has gone over in four out of Tampa Bay’s last five games. Meanwhile, for the Eagles, the point total has gone over in five out of their last six games against Tampa Bay.

Betting the moneyline: The Bucs are road favorites with moneyline odds at -290. Moneyline odds for the Eagles are at +230. 90% of the handle and 93% of bets are being placed on the Bucs to win.

Is the public right? Tampa Bay is the right pick for tonight’s game as they know what to do on a short week. Tom Brady and the offense is coming off a great performance against the Miami Dolphins last week and could give the Eagles’ defense problems. As for the Eagles, we don’t know which team we are going to see on a weekly basis. They will put up points and yards on the Bucs’ secondary, which isn’t great this season. But they are also the most penalized team in the NFL (10 penalties per game).

