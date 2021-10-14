NFL weather forecast for Week 6 Thursday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Philadelphia Thursday night to take on the Eagles in primetime. Both teams are coming off wins, but the Super Bowl champs continue to play at an elite level, making this an uphill battle for the Eagles young team. Below, we’ll check out the weather for this matchup.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Bucs vs. Eagles on Week 6 TNF

Forecast

We couldn’t ask for much better weather for this Thursday night matchup. The temperature will be right around 70 degrees, winds around 4 mph and the skies will be clear of precipitation. Tom Brady will likely continue his domination of the record books for yet another week.