Best tight end streamers for Week 6 fantasy football

Week 6 of the NFL season brings about the first round of bye weeks and that means more problems for fantasy managers, especially at the tight end position. This is one of positions where most of the league technically falls in the “streamer” category, outside of managers who have the top two or three players at the position. That means a fight on the waiver wire for a playable tight end every week.

Week 6 byes: ATL, NO, NYJ, SF

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 6 lineups.

Zach Ertz, Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Let’s get things started early this week. Ertz used to be among the elite tight ends in the league before a tumultuous offseason where the Eagles publicly said he was on the trade block. No trade materialized and Ertz returned to the team. With Dallas Goedert out due to the COVID protocols, Ertz is slated to headline the tight end position Thursday. The Bucs have the worst passing defense in the league this season and Ertz is primed for a good outing in what is likely to be a high-scoring game.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington vs. Chiefs

Here’s another tight end who is benefitting from the starter being out. Seals-Jones has some playing experience but is getting a full workload with Logan Thomas out. He gets to go up against one of the worst passing defenses in the league. Washington is going to keep throwing the ball to keep up with Kansas City’s offense, meaning Seals-Jones is in the mix as a high-end streaming option.

Evan Engram, Giants vs. Rams

Taking Giants players is always risky. Taking Giants players when half the roster is injured is usually a strategy for disaster. That being said, someone has to score the points. Engram is one of the more talented tight ends in the league when he’s on the field. The Giants skill positions are really hurting, meaning Engram is going to be one of the top receiving options. He’s in play at a position of scarcity, especially if quarterback Daniel Jones comes out of concussion protocol with a green light for Sunday’s game.