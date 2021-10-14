NFL Survivor pool, Week 6: Strategy and safe, value, trap picks

Congratulations - you’ve made it through Week 5 in your survivor pools! It was a wild week of football in the NFL, and many of us survived by the skin of our teeth. The two most popular plays this past weekend were the Vikings beating the Lions and the Patriots beating the Texans. The Vikings had to boot a 54-yard field goal as time expired to get a win while the Patriots had to overcome a 22-9 deficit.

We’re back for another week of Survivor picks as we head into Week 6. You’re welcome to just take the team favored by the most points this weekend, but there is strategy to consider if you want to survive to the end. DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Last week, we kept things simple. Our safe pick was the Bucs, our value pick was the Patriots, and our trap pick was the Cowboys. All three teams one and Dallas is proving they’re legit in this league.

On to Week 6 picks!

Safest picks

Rams over Giants

Colts over Texans

The Rams only loss was to the unbeaten Cardinals. There is some letdown potential in this game, but with so many Giants skill position players injured, this is your best bet if you’re looking to play it safe. There’s a lot of favorites on the road this week, so no need to get crazy.

More on Houston below.

Best value picks

Colts over Texans

Steelers over Seahawks

The Texans should have beaten the Patriots, but even still, they’re not a good team. The Colts could be in for a letdown after blowing a lead to Baltimore, but the Texans remain the team to pick against.

The Steelers have a Lions game later this year if you want to save them, but there is value in taking them against the Geno Smith-led Seahawks. Smith looked solid for a stretch when he replaced the injured Russell Wilson, but it’s hard to get too excited about him over a sustained period of play.

Trap pick

Bills over Titans

Packers over Bears

Buffalo could roll Tennessee, but there is some letdown potential here as they head on the road. They’re worth saving for later anyway. Meanwhile, the Packers have a divisional road game, which is always a tough play. Add in Justin Fields and the Bears maybe figuring some things out, and I’d stay away from this one.