Full list of Week 6 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL returns for Week 6 and by the close of Monday Night Football, we’ll be one-third of the way through the 18-week regular season. The week kicks off with the Eagles hosting the Bucs on Thursday Night Football and closes with the Titans hosting the Bills on Monday Night Football. The Falcons, Saints, Jets, and 49ers are on bye this week.

Last year, we tried something new for our weekly Thursday straight-up picks. We offered basic straight-up winner picks, but with confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, we went 3-0 in high confidence picks, 5-1 in medium, 1-4 in low, and 1-1 in no. I managed to get the Falcons right as the Jets were absolutely abysmal in London. My overall record is 47-33.

High confidence (14-4)

Bucs over Eagles

Bengals over Lions

Colts over Texans

Rams over Giants

Chiefs over Washington

Medium confidence (19-10)

Dolphins over Jaguars

Packers over Bears

Cowboys over Patriots

Low confidence (10-12)

Panthers over Vikings***

Ravens over Chargers

Broncos over Raiders

Steelers over Seahawks

Bills over Titans

No confidence (4-7)

Browns over Cardinals

