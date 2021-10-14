 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for round 2 of The CJ Cup @ Summit

The second round of 2021 The CJ Cup @ Summit tees off at 10:20 a.m. ET on Friday at the Summit Club in Vegas. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

It’s Round 6 for the PGA Tour in Las Vegas, as the 2021 CJ Cup @ Summit has their second round tee off on Friday. Last week saw the players at the Shriners Championship at TPC Summerlin, and this week they head south on the 215 for The Summit Club. This full PGA Tour event is normally held at the Nine Bridges course on Jeju Island in South Korea, but due to the pandemic this is the second straight year it will be held in Las Vegas.

In 2020 The CJ Cup went to the legendary Shadow Creek, and for 2021 it was moved across town to The Summit Club in Summerlin. Despite the move to the USA, the top eight South Korean golfers that are normally exempted into this event retain that status, and the rest of the 78-player field is placed thanks to PGA Tour rankings.

Dustin Johnson (+1000) entered the event as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is followed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1200), and Collin Morikawa (+1600). The defending champ from Shadow Creek is Jason Kokrak, who sits at +5000 to win.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 10:20 a.m. ET. You can watch television coverage of the CJ Cup from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will air footage of featured groups from 10:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the CJ Cup @ Summit on Friday.

CJ Cup Round 2 Tee Times

Time (PT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Goifer 3
7:20 AM Cameron Tringale Tom Hoge Sanghun Shin
7:32 AM Keegan Bradley Brian Harman Seonghyeon Kim
7:44 AM Keith Mitchell Ian Poulter Byeong Hun An
7:56 AM Joaquin Niemann Jason Day Charley Hoffman
8:08 AM Lucas Glover Rickie Fowler Patton Kizzire
8:20 AM Kevin Kisner Cam Davis Sergio Garcia
8:32 AM Erik van Rooyen Matt Jones Gary Woodland
8:44 AM Branden Grace Kevin Na Patrick Reed
8:56 AM Sam Burns Si Woo Kim Tyrrell Hatton
9:13 AM Jordan Spieth Brooks Koepka Louis Oosthuizen
9:25 AM Viktor Hovland Dustin Johnson Xander Schauffele
9:37 AM Talor Gooch Harry Higgs Rasmus Hojgaard
9:49 AM Russell Henley Harold Varner III Jaekyeong Lee
10:01 AM Chris Kirk Maverick McNealy Minkyu Kim
10:13 AM Kevin Streelman Alex Noren Joohyung Kim
10:25 AM Aaron Wise Jhonattan Vegas Mackenzie Hughes
10:37 AM Harris English Cameron Smith Paul Casey
10:49 AM Robert Streb Carlos Ortiz Hudson Swafford
11:06 AM Marc Leishman Stewart Cink Shane Lowry
11:18 AM Webb Simpson Adam Scott Sebastián Muñoz
11:30 AM Max Homa Abraham Ancer Sung Kang
11:42 AM Tony Finau K.H. Lee Justin Rose
11:54 AM Sungjae Im Collin Morikawa Hideki Matsuyama
12:06 PM Jason Kokrak Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas
12:18 PM Tommy Fleetwood Scottie Scheffler Yoseop Seo
12:30 PM Charl Schwartzel Emiliano Grillo Hanbyeol Kim

