It’s Round 6 for the PGA Tour in Las Vegas, as the 2021 CJ Cup @ Summit has their second round tee off on Friday. Last week saw the players at the Shriners Championship at TPC Summerlin, and this week they head south on the 215 for The Summit Club. This full PGA Tour event is normally held at the Nine Bridges course on Jeju Island in South Korea, but due to the pandemic this is the second straight year it will be held in Las Vegas.

In 2020 The CJ Cup went to the legendary Shadow Creek, and for 2021 it was moved across town to The Summit Club in Summerlin. Despite the move to the USA, the top eight South Korean golfers that are normally exempted into this event retain that status, and the rest of the 78-player field is placed thanks to PGA Tour rankings.

Dustin Johnson (+1000) entered the event as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is followed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1200), and Collin Morikawa (+1600). The defending champ from Shadow Creek is Jason Kokrak, who sits at +5000 to win.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 10:20 a.m. ET. You can watch television coverage of the CJ Cup from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will air footage of featured groups from 10:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the CJ Cup @ Summit on Friday.