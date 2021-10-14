 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Navy vs. Memphis via live online stream

The Navy Midshipmen and Memphis Tigers face off Thursday, October 14th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Memphis at Temple Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Navy Midshipmen and Memphis Tigers meet up in Week 7 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Neither program is where they want to be roughly halfway into the 2021 season to this point as they look for a strong finish toward the second half.

Navy (1-4, 1-2 AAC) does not have a great record, but they’ve been competitive with the top programs in the conference including one-score losses to the Houston Cougars and SMU Mustangs, and a win over the UCF Knights. Memphis (3-3, 0-2 AAC) is on a three-game losing streak and has not secured a victory since their controversial win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on September 18th, and the Tigers haven’t hit the toughest stretch of their schedule yet.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Memphis is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -450 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +340 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.

