How to watch Navy vs. Memphis via live online stream

The Navy Midshipmen and Memphis Tigers meet up in Week 7 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Neither program is where they want to be roughly halfway into the 2021 season to this point as they look for a strong finish toward the second half.

Navy (1-4, 1-2 AAC) does not have a great record, but they’ve been competitive with the top programs in the conference including one-score losses to the Houston Cougars and SMU Mustangs, and a win over the UCF Knights. Memphis (3-3, 0-2 AAC) is on a three-game losing streak and has not secured a victory since their controversial win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on September 18th, and the Tigers haven’t hit the toughest stretch of their schedule yet.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Memphis is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -450 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +340 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.