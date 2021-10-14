Navy vs. Memphis picks and best bets for Week 7

INTRO GOES HERE

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Navy: 107 overall, 122 offense, 76 defense

Memphis: 69 overall, 60 offense, 77 defense

Injury update

Navy Midshipmen



Safety Mitchell West is questionable with a leg injury

Memphis Tigers

QB Grant Gunnell is out indefinitely

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Navy: 3-2 ATS

Memphis: 2-4 ATS

Total

Navy: Over 3-2

Memphis: Over 3-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Navy: 130 overall, 129 offense, 128 defense

Memphis: 66 overall, 70 offense, 59 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Memphis -10.5

Total: 56

Moneyline: Memphis -450, Navy +340

Opening line: Memphis -8.5

Opening total: 52.5

Weather

79 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

Over 56

You think Navy, you think running the ball and slow games. But that’s not always the case, and shouldn’t be here. Memphis has seen at least 59 points scored in every game they’ve played this season, and they’ve also turned it over 10 times in six games.

Plus the Mids are getting it together after a difficult start, averaging 29 points per game in their last two, yet they’re still bad enough in the secondary to allow plenty of quick strikes.

In the Liberty Bowl Thursday night, the points should run free.

