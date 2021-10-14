Navy vs. Memphis picks and best bets for Week 7

INTRO GOES HERE
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Navy: 107 overall, 122 offense, 76 defense
Memphis: 69 overall, 60 offense, 77 defense
Injury update
Navy Midshipmen
Safety Mitchell West is questionable with a leg injury
Memphis Tigers
QB Grant Gunnell is out indefinitely
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Navy: 3-2 ATS
Memphis: 2-4 ATS
Total
Navy: Over 3-2
Memphis: Over 3-3
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Navy: 130 overall, 129 offense, 128 defense
Memphis: 66 overall, 70 offense, 59 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Memphis -10.5
Total: 56
Moneyline: Memphis -450, Navy +340
Opening line: Memphis -8.5
Opening total: 52.5
Weather
79 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain
The Pick
Over 56
You think Navy, you think running the ball and slow games. But that’s not always the case, and shouldn’t be here. Memphis has seen at least 59 points scored in every game they’ve played this season, and they’ve also turned it over 10 times in six games.
Plus the Mids are getting it together after a difficult start, averaging 29 points per game in their last two, yet they’re still bad enough in the secondary to allow plenty of quick strikes.
In the Liberty Bowl Thursday night, the points should run free.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.