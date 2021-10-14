Bucs vs. Eagles game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kick off Week 6 of the NFL season on Thursday, October 14th at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field and can be seen on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon. Tampa Bay has a 4-1 record to lead the NFC South, and Philadelphia is 2-3 and two games out of the NFC West lead.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bucs-Eagles matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Bucs vs. Eagles

Spread: Tampa Bay -6.5

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Tampa Bay -280, Philadelphia +225

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Eagles +6.5

Tampa Bay will go for their third consecutive victory, while Philadelphia is more desperate for victories. Combining that motivation factor with the Buccaneers traveling on a short week gives enough of an edge to the Eagles that we’re going in with Philadelphia in this spot.

Over/under: Over 53

Both offenses have performed well to this point of the season as both units rank inside the top 10 in yards per play. Both teams put the ball in the air quite a bit as the Buccaneers throw on 69.7% of snaps, which is the highest in the NFL, and the Eagles rank 10th in that category, so possessions will be maximized.

Preferred player prop: DeVonta Smith O5.5 receptions (-130)

Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith has gotten off to a hot start to his NFL career. In five games of his rookie season, Smith has gone over 5.5 receptions three times, and Jalen Hurts is looking Smith’s way quite a bit. He is getting an average of eight targets per game, and we’re betting the receptions total hits the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.