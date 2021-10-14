What channel is Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS Game 5 on and when does it start

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants NLDS will come down to a Game 5, the only series left in the divisional round. The winner of Game 5 of Dodgers-Giants will go on to face the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS, which will begin on Saturday with Game 1. The Dodgers-Giants series shifts back to Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, for Game 5 at 9:07 p.m. ET on TBS.

The two teams have gone back and forth in this series. The Giants won Game 1 and Game 3 by shutting out the Dodgers in both games. When things get out of hand, San Fran can’t contain LA’s offense. The Dodgers won Games 2 and 4 by outscoring the Giants 16-4. So it will be interesting to see what type of game we get on Thursday night. Logan Webb vs. Julio Urias is your pitching matchup, so that would suggest we get a low-scoring affair. That could favor the Giants by looking at the series trend.

The Giants and Dodgers are both -110 on the moneyline while the over/under is set at 7.0 runs on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game 5 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 14th

Game time: 9:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app