Dodgers vs. Giants live stream: How to watch NLDS Game 5 via live online stream on TBS

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants head to a decisive Game 5 in the NLDS on Thursday night at 9:07 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, on TBS.

The Dodgers forced Game 5 with a 7-2 win over the Giants in Game 4 on Tuesday. Mookie Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo shot and 3 RBI in the win. Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani struggled against LA again and now we’re headed back to San Fran.

The pitching matchup should be solid in Game 5. Julio Urias vs. Logan Webb could mean we don’t see a ton of scoring and it comes down to the wire late in the game. Webb went 7.2 IP in Game 1 of the NLDS, striking out 10 while allowing no runs on 5 hits. Urias allowed 1 ER over 5 IP with 5 strikeouts in a 9-2 win in Game 2.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

We’ve got an even moneyline for Game 5 in San Fran. Both the Giants and Dodgers are -110 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 7 runs with the game likely to be low scoring.

Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Logan Webb

First pitch: 9:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: LAD -110, SFG -110

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app