Dodgers vs. Giants series: Predictions, odds, picks for Game 5 of the NLDS

We have one more NLDS game left in the postseason and that is Game 5 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. The series finale is scheduled for Thursday at 9:07 p.m. ET and will be televised on TBS.

After being shutout in Game 3 and on the brink of elimination, the Dodgers fought back in Game 4 and defeated the Giants 7-2 at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles started Walker Buehler on short rest, who only gave up three hits, one earned run, and landed four strikeouts in 4.1 IP. From there, the Dodgers’ bullpen took over and held the Giants’ offense to 1-8 with RISP.

Speaking of offense, the Dodgers got Anthony DeSclafani out the game quickly as he gave up five hits and two earned runs in 1.2 IP. The top-hitters in Los Angeles’ lineup went 8-for-18 with six RBI and two home runs. The Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias for Game 5 and the Giants will start Game 1 hero Logan Webb.

Dodgers vs. Giants odds

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+155), Giants +1.5 (-180)

Over/under: 7

Moneyline: Dodgers -110, Giants -110

The last time we saw Webb on the mound, he struck out 10 Dodger hitters as the Giants won Game 1. As for Urias, he struck out five hitters in Game 2 and the Dodgers’ offense woke up to win 9-2. Can the Dodgers’ offense figure out Webb, who had them off balance throughout Game 1?

If they can figure him out, then the defending World Series champs have a shot, but it starts with the top of the order. I’d lean towards playing the over in Game 5, which you can get at +100. But when it comes to the moneyline, that’s a tough spot as Giants are 12-2 in Webb’s last 14 starts. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are an impressive 12-0 when Urias is on the mound. It is a shame that someone will take the loss because we could have a great pitchers’ duel.

Starting pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Logan Webb

Webb had a phenomenal Game 1 performance, which set the tone for the San Francisco Giants and this series. The 24-year-old looked like a veteran on the mound and had the Giants off balance the entire game. Webb has been dominant at home this season and it continued in the postseason. In 13 regular season games (12 starts), he was 6-0 with 1.96 ERA and .213. Finally, when it comes to Urias, he’s been just as good on the road with 13 wins, 2.71 ERA, and .219 OBA in 18 regular season starts.

Prediction: Dodgers win Game 5 and move on to face the Atlanta Braves in a rematch of last year’s NLCS.

