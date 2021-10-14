 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Justin Jefferson says he’ll play in Week 6 after missing Wednesday practice

We break down the news that Justin Jefferson will get a limited practice in on Thursday.

By Chet Gresham
Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball in the first half against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Detroit Lions 19-17. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson did not practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, but he told reporters on Thursday that he will get a limited practice in and be ready to go for Sunday, per Chad Graff.

Jefferson has continued his strong play from his rookie year, as he is WR6 in PPR fantasy football leagues. So far he’s caught 33-of-45 targets for 462 yards and three touchdowns through five games. Adam Thielen has caught 26-of-37 targets for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Jefferson has the clear lead as the WR1 on the team.

Fantasy football implications

Jefferson will be a must start as long as he plays this week. The Panthers defense has put up decent numbers against wide receivers this season, but they’ve also faced some average to below average groups. They’ve given up good games to Corey Davis, Brandin Cooks, Amari Cooper and DeVonta Smith. Play Jefferson and wait for the fantasy points to come rolling in.

