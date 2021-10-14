Justin Jefferson says he’ll play in Week 6 after missing Wednesday practice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson did not practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, but he told reporters on Thursday that he will get a limited practice in and be ready to go for Sunday, per Chad Graff.

Jefferson has continued his strong play from his rookie year, as he is WR6 in PPR fantasy football leagues. So far he’s caught 33-of-45 targets for 462 yards and three touchdowns through five games. Adam Thielen has caught 26-of-37 targets for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Jefferson has the clear lead as the WR1 on the team.

Fantasy football implications

Jefferson will be a must start as long as he plays this week. The Panthers defense has put up decent numbers against wide receivers this season, but they’ve also faced some average to below average groups. They’ve given up good games to Corey Davis, Brandin Cooks, Amari Cooper and DeVonta Smith. Play Jefferson and wait for the fantasy points to come rolling in.