Lamar Jackson misses practice on Thursday of Week 6 due to illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday due to an illness. The dynamic QB was not spotted on the field earlier in the afternoon during the media viewing session. So far, the illness is not believed to be COVID-related as he was not put on the COVID-19 list today.

Jackson, of course, is coming off an electric performance on Monday Night Football from earlier in the week, one in which he led the team 31-25 victory over the Colts in overtime. He completed 37-of-43 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns, adding an additional 62 yards on the ground. The Ravens are set for a big AFC showdown against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Baltimore fans and fantasy managers shouldn’t worry too much, as this illness appears to not be related to COVID-19. He missed practice due to similar circumstances in Week 3, so he should be ok and good to go come Sunday.