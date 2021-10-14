Flex rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

Week 6 kicks off tonight, as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Will Tom Brady continue his ascent on the record books? He currently is on pace for 5,006 passing yards, 51 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions. Jalen Hurts isn’t on that kind of pace, but he has yet to fall below QB12 in any week where he played a whole game in his career.

Both have fantasy appeal as usual tonight, as do a few other plays. Check out my flex rankings based on .5 PPR scoring.

Notable injuries

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Tagovailoa was activated and has a chance to play this week in London. We’ll need to keep an eye on his practice status.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Brady is dealing with a thumb injury, but should be able to play through it. He suffered the injury in a game in which he threw five touchdowns, so he should be okay.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Wilson will be out for a while due to his finger injury. Geno Smith will take over in his place.

Daniel Jones, Giants

Jones is in the concussion protocol. If he can’t get cleared in time, Mike Glennon will face the Rams.

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

McCaffrey was able to practice last week and appeared close to playing. He should be even closer this week and would get a good matchups with the Vikings.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Cook was questionable last week and didn’t play. It would appear that he has a chance to play this week, but we’ll need to watch the practice reports.

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Barkley appears to have avoided a high-ankle sprain, but his chances of playing this week are about nil. Devonte Booker will lead the way while he is out.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire will miss at least three weeks on injured reserve. Darrel Williams will take the lead role until he returns.

Damien Harris, Patriots

Harris is considered day-to-day with a chest injury and has a shot to play this week.

Giants wide receivers

Sterling Sheperd, Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney all have some degree of injury at the moment. Maybe all four suit up this week, but we are very much in wait to see mode.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

Smith-Schuster is done for the season with a shoulder injury. Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson will lead the way.

Quintez Cephus, Lions

Cephus has a broken collarbone and was put on I.R. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown will get the WR1 job, but Tyrell Williams could return as early as this week.

Sammy Watkins, Ravens

Watkins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. His status is unclear at this time, but Devin Duvernay would likely see a slight bump with him out.

Julio Jones, Titans

Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury and his coach wouldn’t commit to him practicing this week. A.J. Brown should see more work than he did last week after coming off the same injury.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Head coach Bruce Arians said there was a slight chance Gronkowski could play Thursday, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Week 7 does sound realistic though.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles

Goedert has been placed on the COVID-19 list. With a short turnaround for Thursday night, his chances to play don’t appear great. Zach Ertz gets a boost.

Week 6 flex rankings