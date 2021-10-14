Flex rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

Week 6 kicks off tonight, as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Will Tom Brady continue his ascent on the record books? He currently is on pace for 5,006 passing yards, 51 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions. Jalen Hurts isn’t on that kind of pace, but he has yet to fall below QB12 in any week where he played a whole game in his career.
Both have fantasy appeal as usual tonight, as do a few other plays. Check out my flex rankings based on .5 PPR scoring.
Notable injuries
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
Tagovailoa was activated and has a chance to play this week in London. We’ll need to keep an eye on his practice status.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Brady is dealing with a thumb injury, but should be able to play through it. He suffered the injury in a game in which he threw five touchdowns, so he should be okay.
Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Wilson will be out for a while due to his finger injury. Geno Smith will take over in his place.
Daniel Jones, Giants
Jones is in the concussion protocol. If he can’t get cleared in time, Mike Glennon will face the Rams.
Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
McCaffrey was able to practice last week and appeared close to playing. He should be even closer this week and would get a good matchups with the Vikings.
Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Cook was questionable last week and didn’t play. It would appear that he has a chance to play this week, but we’ll need to watch the practice reports.
Saquon Barkley, Giants
Barkley appears to have avoided a high-ankle sprain, but his chances of playing this week are about nil. Devonte Booker will lead the way while he is out.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
Edwards-Helaire will miss at least three weeks on injured reserve. Darrel Williams will take the lead role until he returns.
Damien Harris, Patriots
Harris is considered day-to-day with a chest injury and has a shot to play this week.
Giants wide receivers
Sterling Sheperd, Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney all have some degree of injury at the moment. Maybe all four suit up this week, but we are very much in wait to see mode.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
Smith-Schuster is done for the season with a shoulder injury. Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson will lead the way.
Quintez Cephus, Lions
Cephus has a broken collarbone and was put on I.R. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown will get the WR1 job, but Tyrell Williams could return as early as this week.
Sammy Watkins, Ravens
Watkins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. His status is unclear at this time, but Devin Duvernay would likely see a slight bump with him out.
Julio Jones, Titans
Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury and his coach wouldn’t commit to him practicing this week. A.J. Brown should see more work than he did last week after coming off the same injury.
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
Head coach Bruce Arians said there was a slight chance Gronkowski could play Thursday, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Week 7 does sound realistic though.
Dallas Goedert, Eagles
Goedert has been placed on the COVID-19 list. With a short turnaround for Thursday night, his chances to play don’t appear great. Zach Ertz gets a boost.
Week 6 flex rankings
Week 6 Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Opp
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|vs MIN
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|WR
|@ CHI
|3
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|vs BUF
|4
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WR
|@ WAS
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|@ TEN
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|@ CAR
|7
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|@ NE
|8
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|WR
|vs MIN
|9
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|@ BAL
|10
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|@ PIT
|11
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|@ CAR
|12
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|@ WAS
|13
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|vs KC
|14
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|@ CHI
|15
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|vs SEA
|16
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|vs ARI
|17
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|@ NE
|18
|James Robinson
|JAC
|RB
|vs MIA
|19
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|@ DEN
|20
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|@ NYG
|21
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|RB
|@ NYG
|22
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|@ BAL
|23
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|@ CLE
|24
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|vs HOU
|25
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|vs KC
|26
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|@ DET
|27
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|@ PIT
|28
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|@ PHI
|29
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|WR
|@ NYG
|30
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|@ CAR
|31
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|vs CIN
|32
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|WR
|vs BUF
|33
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|@ PHI
|34
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|RB
|vs GB
|35
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|@ BAL
|36
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|@ PHI
|37
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|vs SEA
|38
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|vs DAL
|39
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|vs LV
|40
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|WR
|@ NE
|41
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|WR
|vs LAC
|42
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|WR
|@ PHI
|43
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|WR
|vs SEA
|44
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|@ DET
|45
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|@ DET
|46
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|vs ARI
|47
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|@ DEN
|48
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|WR
|@ TEN
|49
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|@ DET
|50
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|RB
|@ CLE
|51
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|@ IND
|52
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|vs DAL
|53
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|vs LAC
|54
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|RB
|@ TEN
|55
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|vs MIA
|56
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|vs TB
|57
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|vs TB
|58
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|vs LV
|59
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|WR
|vs LV
|60
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|@ JAC
|61
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|WR
|vs GB
|62
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|@ CLE
|63
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|@ TEN
|64
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|RB
|@ PIT
|65
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|WR
|vs ARI
|66
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|vs CIN
|67
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|vs MIA
|68
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|RB
|vs LV
|69
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|RB
|vs LAC
|70
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|WR
|vs HOU
|71
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|WR
|@ DEN
|72
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|@ NE
|73
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|RB
|@ WAS
|74
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|@ CLE
|75
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|WR
|vs MIN
|76
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|vs DAL
|77
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|vs GB
|78
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|@ NE
|79
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|WR
|@ DEN
|80
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|vs CIN
|81
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|TE
|vs LV
|82
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|WR
|@ TEN
|83
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|@ TEN
|84
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|WR
|@ CLE
|85
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|TE
|@ JAC
|86
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|vs LAR
|87
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|@ NYG
|88
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|vs TB
|89
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|RB
|vs KC
|90
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|RB
|vs HOU
|91
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|RB
|@ JAC
|92
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|@ NYG
|93
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|WR
|vs DAL
|94
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|@ CHI
|95
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|WR
|@ CAR
|96
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|WR
|@ CLE
|97
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|WR
|@ CHI
|98
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|WR
|vs HOU
|99
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|@ CAR
|100
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|vs TB
|101
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|@ WAS
|102
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|WR
|@ DEN
|103
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|TE
|@ CAR
|104
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|WR
|vs CIN
|105
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|RB
|@ PHI
|106
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|WR
|vs TB
|107
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|TE
|vs KC
|108
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|@ DET
|109
|David Johnson
|HOU
|RB
|@ IND
|110
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|WR
|vs LAC
|111
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|WR
|vs LAC
|112
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|RB
|@ DEN
|113
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|TE
|@ BAL
|114
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|vs ARI
|115
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|WR
|vs MIN
|116
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|WR
|vs DAL
|117
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|WR
|vs ARI
|118
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|RB
|@ PHI
|119
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|RB
|@ JAC
|120
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|@ CHI
|121
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|WR
|@ PIT
|122
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|vs TB
|123
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|RB
|@ IND
|124
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|TE
|vs LAR
|125
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|WR
|vs BUF
|126
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WR
|vs TB
|127
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|TE
|vs DAL
|128
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|vs CIN
|129
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|RB
|vs BUF
|130
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|WR
|vs BUF
|131
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|TE
|@ PHI
|132
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|WR
|@ NE
|133
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|WR
|@ NYG
|134
|John Ross
|NYG
|WR
|vs LAR
|135
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|WR
|vs KC
|136
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|vs HOU
|137
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|@ TEN
|138
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|WR
|vs HOU
|139
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|WR
|@ JAC
|140
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|RB
|@ NYG
|141
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|TE
|vs ARI
|142
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|TE
|@ DET
|143
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|WR
|@ BAL
|144
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|TE
|@ CHI
|145
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|RB
|vs DAL
|146
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|TE
|vs BUF
|147
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|RB
|@ PIT
|148
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|WR
|@ WAS
|149
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|vs GB
|150
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|WR
|@ IND
|151
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|WR
|@ WAS
|152
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|WR
|@ WAS
|153
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|vs ARI
|154
|Tavon Austin
|JAC
|WR
|vs MIA
|155
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|WR
|@ PHI
|156
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|TE
|vs MIA
|157
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|vs GB
|158
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|RB
|@ BAL
|159
|Royce Freeman
|CAR
|RB
|vs MIN
|160
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|RB
|@ IND
|161
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|RB
|vs MIA
|162
|Trinity Benson
|DET
|WR
|vs CIN
|163
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|TE
|@ NE
|164
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|TE
|@ PIT
|165
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|WR
|vs ARI
|166
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|vs SEA
|167
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|vs LAC
|168
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|RB
|@ DET
|169
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|WR
|vs LAR
|170
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|WR
|@ DET
|171
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|RB
|@ JAC
|172
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|TE
|vs HOU
|173
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|RB
|vs ARI
|174
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|RB
|vs HOU
|175
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|RB
|vs LAC
|176
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|WR
|vs TB
|177
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|RB
|vs LAC
|178
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|WR
|vs GB
|179
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|vs DAL
|180
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|WR
|@ JAC
|181
|Tyron Johnson
|JAC
|WR
|vs MIA
|182
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|RB
|vs LAR
|183
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|RB
|@ PIT
|184
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|@ WAS
|185
|Ameer Abdullah
|MIN
|RB
|@ CAR
|186
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|RB
|vs KC
|187
|Alec Ingold
|LV
|RB
|@ DEN
|188
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|vs MIN
|189
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|vs SEA
|190
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|RB
|@ DEN
|191
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|RB
|vs MIA
|192
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|RB
|@ CAR
|193
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|RB
|@ CHI
|194
|Patrick Ricard
|BAL
|RB
|vs LAC
|195
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|RB
|@ BAL
|196
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|RB
|vs TB
|197
|Gary Brightwell
|NYG
|RB
|vs LAR
|198
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|RB
|vs ARI
|199
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|RB
|@ NYG
|200
|Kalen Ballage
|PIT
|RB
|vs SEA
|201
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|RB
|vs DAL