Flex rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best fantasy football flex plays going in Week 6.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,NC. Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 6 kicks off tonight, as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Will Tom Brady continue his ascent on the record books? He currently is on pace for 5,006 passing yards, 51 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions. Jalen Hurts isn’t on that kind of pace, but he has yet to fall below QB12 in any week where he played a whole game in his career.

Both have fantasy appeal as usual tonight, as do a few other plays. Check out my flex rankings based on .5 PPR scoring.

Notable injuries

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Tagovailoa was activated and has a chance to play this week in London. We’ll need to keep an eye on his practice status.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Brady is dealing with a thumb injury, but should be able to play through it. He suffered the injury in a game in which he threw five touchdowns, so he should be okay.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Wilson will be out for a while due to his finger injury. Geno Smith will take over in his place.

Daniel Jones, Giants

Jones is in the concussion protocol. If he can’t get cleared in time, Mike Glennon will face the Rams.

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

McCaffrey was able to practice last week and appeared close to playing. He should be even closer this week and would get a good matchups with the Vikings.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Cook was questionable last week and didn’t play. It would appear that he has a chance to play this week, but we’ll need to watch the practice reports.

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Barkley appears to have avoided a high-ankle sprain, but his chances of playing this week are about nil. Devonte Booker will lead the way while he is out.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire will miss at least three weeks on injured reserve. Darrel Williams will take the lead role until he returns.

Damien Harris, Patriots

Harris is considered day-to-day with a chest injury and has a shot to play this week.

Giants wide receivers

Sterling Sheperd, Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney all have some degree of injury at the moment. Maybe all four suit up this week, but we are very much in wait to see mode.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

Smith-Schuster is done for the season with a shoulder injury. Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson will lead the way.

Quintez Cephus, Lions

Cephus has a broken collarbone and was put on I.R. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown will get the WR1 job, but Tyrell Williams could return as early as this week.

Sammy Watkins, Ravens

Watkins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. His status is unclear at this time, but Devin Duvernay would likely see a slight bump with him out.

Julio Jones, Titans

Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury and his coach wouldn’t commit to him practicing this week. A.J. Brown should see more work than he did last week after coming off the same injury.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Head coach Bruce Arians said there was a slight chance Gronkowski could play Thursday, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Week 7 does sound realistic though.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles

Goedert has been placed on the COVID-19 list. With a short turnaround for Thursday night, his chances to play don’t appear great. Zach Ertz gets a boost.

Week 6 flex rankings

Week 6 Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings

Rk Name Team Position Opp
Rk Name Team Position Opp
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB vs MIN
2 Davante Adams GB WR @ CHI
3 Derrick Henry TEN RB vs BUF
4 Tyreek Hill KC WR @ WAS
5 Stefon Diggs BUF WR @ TEN
6 Justin Jefferson MIN WR @ CAR
7 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB @ NE
8 D.J. Moore CAR WR vs MIN
9 Austin Ekeler LAC RB @ BAL
10 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR @ PIT
11 Dalvin Cook MIN RB @ CAR
12 Travis Kelce KC TE @ WAS
13 Terry McLaurin WAS WR vs KC
14 Aaron Jones GB RB @ CHI
15 Najee Harris PIT RB vs SEA
16 Nick Chubb CLE RB vs ARI
17 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR @ NE
18 James Robinson JAC RB vs MIA
19 Darren Waller LV TE @ DEN
20 Cooper Kupp LAR WR @ NYG
21 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR RB @ NYG
22 Keenan Allen LAC WR @ BAL
23 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR @ CLE
24 Jonathan Taylor IND RB vs HOU
25 Antonio Gibson WAS RB vs KC
26 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR @ DET
27 Tyler Lockett SEA WR @ PIT
28 Chris Godwin TB WR @ PHI
29 Robert Woods LAR WR @ NYG
30 Adam Thielen MIN WR @ CAR
31 D'Andre Swift DET RB vs CIN
32 A.J. Brown TEN WR vs BUF
33 Leonard Fournette TB RB @ PHI
34 Damien Williams CHI RB vs GB
35 Mike Williams LAC WR @ BAL
36 Mike Evans TB WR @ PHI
37 Diontae Johnson PIT WR vs SEA
38 Damien Harris NE RB vs DAL
39 Courtland Sutton DEN WR vs LV
40 Amari Cooper DAL WR @ NE
41 Marquise Brown BAL WR vs LAC
42 Antonio Brown TB WR @ PHI
43 Chase Claypool PIT WR vs SEA
44 Joe Mixon CIN RB @ DET
45 Tee Higgins CIN WR @ DET
46 Kareem Hunt CLE RB vs ARI
47 Josh Jacobs LV RB @ DEN
48 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR @ TEN
49 Tyler Boyd CIN WR @ DET
50 Chase Edmonds ARI RB @ CLE
51 Brandin Cooks HOU WR @ IND
52 Jakobi Meyers NE WR vs DAL
53 Mark Andrews BAL TE vs LAC
54 Zack Moss BUF RB @ TEN
55 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC WR vs MIA
56 Miles Sanders PHI RB vs TB
57 DeVonta Smith PHI WR vs TB
58 Javonte Williams DEN RB vs LV
59 Tim Patrick DEN WR vs LV
60 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR @ JAC
61 Allen Robinson II CHI WR vs GB
62 Rondale Moore ARI WR @ CLE
63 Dawson Knox BUF TE @ TEN
64 Alex Collins SEA RB @ PIT
65 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR vs ARI
66 Jamaal Williams DET RB vs CIN
67 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC WR vs MIA
68 Melvin Gordon III DEN RB vs LV
69 Latavius Murray BAL RB vs LAC
70 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR vs HOU
71 Henry Ruggs III LV WR @ DEN
72 Dalton Schultz DAL TE @ NE
73 Darrel Williams KC RB @ WAS
74 James Conner ARI RB @ CLE
75 Robby Anderson CAR WR vs MIN
76 Hunter Henry NE TE vs DAL
77 Darnell Mooney CHI WR vs GB
78 Tony Pollard DAL RB @ NE
79 Hunter Renfrow LV WR @ DEN
80 T.J. Hockenson DET TE vs CIN
81 Noah Fant DEN TE vs LV
82 Cole Beasley BUF WR @ TEN
83 Devin Singletary BUF RB @ TEN
84 A.J. Green ARI WR @ CLE
85 Mike Gesicki MIA TE @ JAC
86 Kadarius Toney NYG WR vs LAR
87 Van Jefferson LAR WR @ NYG
88 Kenneth Gainwell PHI RB vs TB
89 J.D. McKissic WAS RB vs KC
90 Nyheim Hines IND RB vs HOU
91 Myles Gaskin MIA RB @ JAC
92 Tyler Higbee LAR TE @ NYG
93 Nelson Agholor NE WR vs DAL
94 AJ Dillon GB RB @ CHI
95 K.J. Osborn MIN WR @ CAR
96 Christian Kirk ARI WR @ CLE
97 Randall Cobb GB WR @ CHI
98 Zach Pascal IND WR vs HOU
99 Alexander Mattison MIN RB @ CAR
100 Dallas Goedert PHI TE vs TB
101 Mecole Hardman KC WR @ WAS
102 Bryan Edwards LV WR @ DEN
103 Tyler Conklin MIN TE @ CAR
104 Kalif Raymond DET WR vs CIN
105 Giovani Bernard TB RB @ PHI
106 Jalen Reagor PHI WR vs TB
107 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS TE vs KC
108 Samaje Perine CIN RB @ DET
109 David Johnson HOU RB @ IND
110 Devin Duvernay BAL WR vs LAC
111 Sammy Watkins BAL WR vs LAC
112 Kenyan Drake LV RB @ DEN
113 Jared Cook LAC TE @ BAL
114 David Njoku CLE TE vs ARI
115 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR WR vs MIN
116 Kendrick Bourne NE WR vs DAL
117 Rashard Higgins CLE WR vs ARI
118 Ronald Jones II TB RB @ PHI
119 Malcolm Brown MIA RB @ JAC
120 Allen Lazard GB WR @ CHI
121 Freddie Swain SEA WR @ PIT
122 Zach Ertz PHI TE vs TB
123 Mark Ingram II HOU RB @ IND
124 Evan Engram NYG TE vs LAR
125 Chester Rogers TEN WR vs BUF
126 Quez Watkins PHI WR vs TB
127 Jonnu Smith NE TE vs DAL
128 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR vs CIN
129 Jeremy McNichols TEN RB vs BUF
130 Josh Reynolds TEN WR vs BUF
131 Cameron Brate TB TE @ PHI
132 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL WR @ NE
133 DeSean Jackson LAR WR @ NYG
134 John Ross NYG WR vs LAR
135 Adam Humphries WAS WR vs KC
136 Mo Alie-Cox IND TE vs HOU
137 Gabriel Davis BUF WR @ TEN
138 Parris Campbell IND WR vs HOU
139 Albert Wilson MIA WR @ JAC
140 Sony Michel LAR RB @ NYG
141 Austin Hooper CLE TE vs ARI
142 C.J. Uzomah CIN TE @ DET
143 Jalen Guyton LAC WR @ BAL
144 Robert Tonyan GB TE @ CHI
145 Brandon Bolden NE RB vs DAL
146 Anthony Firkser TEN TE vs BUF
147 Travis Homer SEA RB @ PIT
148 Demarcus Robinson KC WR @ WAS
149 Khalil Herbert CHI RB vs GB
150 Chris Conley HOU WR @ IND
151 Byron Pringle KC WR @ WAS
152 Josh Gordon KC WR @ WAS
153 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE WR vs ARI
154 Tavon Austin JAC WR vs MIA
155 Tyler Johnson TB WR @ PHI
156 Dan Arnold JAC TE vs MIA
157 Cole Kmet CHI TE vs GB
158 Larry Rountree III LAC RB @ BAL
159 Royce Freeman CAR RB vs MIN
160 Phillip Lindsay HOU RB @ IND
161 Carlos Hyde JAC RB vs MIA
162 Trinity Benson DET WR vs CIN
163 Blake Jarwin DAL TE @ NE
164 Will Dissly SEA TE @ PIT
165 Anthony Schwartz CLE WR vs ARI
166 Pat Freiermuth PIT TE vs SEA
167 Rashod Bateman BAL WR vs LAC
168 Chris Evans CIN RB @ DET
169 Collin Johnson NYG WR vs LAR
170 Auden Tate CIN WR @ DET
171 Salvon Ahmed MIA RB @ JAC
172 Jack Doyle IND TE vs HOU
173 Demetric Felton CLE RB vs ARI
174 Marlon Mack IND RB vs HOU
175 Ty'Son Williams BAL RB vs LAC
176 Greg Ward PHI WR vs TB
177 Devonta Freeman BAL RB vs LAC
178 Marquise Goodwin CHI WR vs GB
179 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB vs DAL
180 Preston Williams MIA WR @ JAC
181 Tyron Johnson JAC WR vs MIA
182 Devontae Booker NYG RB vs LAR
183 DeeJay Dallas SEA RB @ PIT
184 Jerick McKinnon KC RB @ WAS
185 Ameer Abdullah MIN RB @ CAR
186 Jaret Patterson WAS RB vs KC
187 Alec Ingold LV RB @ DEN
188 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB vs MIN
189 Benny Snell Jr. PIT RB vs SEA
190 Peyton Barber LV RB @ DEN
191 Dare Ogunbowale JAC RB vs MIA
192 C.J. Ham MIN RB @ CAR
193 Kylin Hill GB RB @ CHI
194 Patrick Ricard BAL RB vs LAC
195 Joshua Kelley LAC RB @ BAL
196 Boston Scott PHI RB vs TB
197 Gary Brightwell NYG RB vs LAR
198 D'Ernest Johnson CLE RB vs ARI
199 Jake Funk LAR RB @ NYG
200 Kalen Ballage PIT RB vs SEA
201 J.J. Taylor NE RB vs DAL

