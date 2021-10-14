Kraken vs. Predators picks: Breaking down odds, puck line, goal total

The Seattle Kraken head to Tennessee to take on the Nashville Predators in their second NHL game ever. The Kraken opened the season with a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Seattle trailed 3-0 in the game before rallying back, only to lose by a goal late to the Knights. The Kraken open their inaugural season on a five-game road trip, this being the second stop.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs. Predators odds

Puck line: SEA +1.5 (-210), NSH -1.5 (+175)

Over/Under: O5.5 (-120), U5.5 (+100)

Moneyline: SEA +105, NSH -130

The Kraken showed a lot of resilience and fight in Game 1 of their season against arguably the top team in the Western Conference. Seattle has it tough traveling across the country after playing Tuesday, but that may play in their favor in terms of momentum. Plus, the Preds aren’t expected to be good this season. Seattle actually has better Stanley Cup odds at 40/1 compared to 100/1 for Nashville. All of the futures markets favor the Kraken over the Preds actually.

So with that in mind, the Kraken on the moneyline feels like the strong play right now. We could see the line move a bit in favor of Seattle and look closer to even by the time puck drops. You can tell by the puck line being -210 with the Kraken getting 1.5 goals. Nashville is pretty young and top-heavy on the forward lines. The Preds also lost one of their top defensemen in Ryan Ellis this past offseason, plus veteran goalie Pekka Rinne retired.

