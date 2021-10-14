How to watch Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS in 2021 MLB playoffs

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other in the NLCS in the 2021 MLB playoffs, starting with Game 1 on Saturday. The Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in four games on Tuesday with a 5-4 win. Freddie Freeman hit the go-ahead solo HR in the bottom of the 8th inning to send Atlanta to its second straight NLCS. The Braves lost to the Dodgers in the championship series last season.

The Dodgers edged the Giants in the other NLDS 2-1 in Game 5 on Thursday night to advance to the NLCS for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The Dodgers will also get a rematch of last year’s NLCS against the Braves. LA defeated ATL in the 2020 NLCS in seven games. The defending champs will have to go on the road after finishing as the WC team out of the NL. That worked out okay in the NLDS. It was the former MVP Cody Bellinger who put the Dodgers in the NLCS with a 9th-inning RBI single. Then Max Scherzer was brought in to close things out.

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS schedule

Game 1: Dodgers vs. Braves, Saturday, Oct. 16, TBS

Game 2: Dodgers vs. Braves, Sunday, Oct. 17, TBS

Game 3: Braves vs. Dodgers, Tuesday, Oct. 19, TBS

Game 4: Braves vs. Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 20, TBS

Game 5: Braves vs. Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 21, TBS

Game 6: Dodgers vs. Braves, Saturday, Oct. 23, TBS

Game 7: Dodgers vs. Braves, Sunday, Oct. 24, TBS