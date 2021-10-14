Saquon Barkley does not practice Wednesday or Thursday for Week 6

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday or Thursday, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. It doesn’t look good for him to be able to play against the Rams this week, as we all expected after seeing his ankle balloon on national television.

Barkley’s injury is a low ankle sprain and he shouldn’t be out long and I guess there is still some glimmer of a chance he practices Friday, but don’t count on it.

Fantasy football implications

With Barkley out, Devontae Booker took over and logged 19 touches last week. That’s the kind of workload you are looking for out of a back without as much skill as the starter. The matchup with the Los Angeles Rams isn’t a great one, but if you can get close to 19 touches from your waiver wire back, then you go ahead and start him in fantasy football.