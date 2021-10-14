Rodrigo Blankenship not expected to kick in Week 6 against Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts starting placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship is reportedly not expected to play against the Houston Texans on Sunday and San Francisco 49ers next week due to right hip inflammation, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. Blankenship attempted four field goals in last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and only made two.

Fantasy football implications

If Blakenship is unavailable to kick for the next two weeks, the Colts could promote kicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad. Badgley reportedly worked out for the team on Wednesday, along with veteran Brett Maher.

Before signing with the Colts’ practice squad, the 26-year-old kicker was actually starting for the Tennessee Titans. In Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, Badgley went 1-for-2 on extra points and only attempted one field goal.

Badgley began his career with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, where he spent three seasons. In those three years, he made 52 out of 66 field goals attempted and was 83-for-88 in extra points made.