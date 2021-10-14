Joe Mixon not practicing on Thursday ahead of Week 6 matchup against Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon did not practice on Thursday ahead of the team’s Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions, per Charlie Goldsmith. Mixon practiced on Wednesday, which makes today’s news not a good sign for Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Heading into last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Mixon’s status was up in the air as he was nursing an ankle injury. The veteran running back ultimately played, but was not 100% as he only had 33 yards on 10 carries.

If Mixon cannot play on Sunday, it would leave the Bengals’ running game in a state of flux as they are already without Samaje Perine. Perine was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list earlier this week after testing positive for COVID.

Without potentially Mixon and Perine, Cincinnati would have to roll with rookie Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams. Evans was reportedly the only running back from the 53-man field on the practice field on Thursday, per Goldsmith. Last week against the Packers, Evans had two receptions for 15 yards and played 10% of offensive snaps.