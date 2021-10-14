Antonio Gibson limited in practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6 vs. Chiefs

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson returned to practice on Thursday ahead of their Week 6 home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He was listed as a limited participant as he continues to work through a nagging shin injury that he’s dealt with for the past few weeks.

Gibson returned to the field after missing practice on Wednesday. Even though he got limited action on Thursday, WFT offensive coordinator Scott Turner indicated that Gibson hasn’t been slowed down by the injury, and gradually easing him on the field throughout the week is just a measure of precaution to keep him fresh for Sunday’s.

Scott Turner on if the shin limits Antonio Gibson: "No. he's good. He's not limited. We take care of him during the week and we make sure he's ready to go, but as of now once Sunday hits he's ready to go."



Note: Kansas City the 29th-ranked run defense — John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2021

Fantasy football implications

The shin injury hasn’t slowed Gibson down as he has remained a must-start in fantasy leagues despite the ailment. He provided two touchdowns in Washington’s 33-22 loss to the Saints last week and should put up another really good outing against a Chiefs defense that is proving to be one of the worst in the league.