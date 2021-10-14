Who is in the National League Championship series?

The 2021 MLB playoffs is into the championship series and we’ve got our Final Four all set. The Atlanta Braves will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2021 NLCS to see who advances to the World Series. The Braves won their NLDS series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers in four games to reach their second straight NLCS. The Dodgers edged out the San Francisco Giants in five games to reach the championship series.

Dodgers vs. Braves series matchup

The Braves advanced to their second straight NLCS (running it back with the Dodgers) after beating the Milwaukee Brewers in four games in the NLDS. The Braves will try and get back to the World Series for the first time since 1996, a 25-year drought.

The Dodgers are looking to repeat as champions after winning in 2020. They beat the Braves in the 2020 NLCS in seven games, though that was with a healthy Ronald Acuna Jr. The Dodgers are also making their fourth NLCS appearance in the past five seasons.