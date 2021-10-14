Dodgers starting lineup for NLDS Game 5 vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their starting lineup for Game 5 of the NLDS vs. the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night at 9:07 p.m. ET. The Dodgers will send Julio Urias to the mound for the crucial game on the brink of elimination. LA will have to solve Logan Webb, who shut the Dodgers down in Game 1 of the series, tossing 7.2 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.

Dodgers starting lineup for Game 5 vs. Giants

Mookie Betts, RF (R)

Corey Seager, SS (L)

Trea Turner, 2B (R)

Will Smith, C (R)

Justin Turner, 3B (R)

Gavin Lux, CF (L)

Cody Bellinger, 1B (L)

Chris Taylor, LF (R)

Corey Knebel, SP-Opener (R)

The Dodgers are opting for an opener with Knebel starting. He’ll likely toss one inning before ceding to Julio Urias, who was supposed to start the game. This tactic is likely to force the Giants into avoiding a righty-heavy stack at the top of the lineup. Knebel could even go a few innings with Urias coming in after him.

The lineup for the Dodgers is a bit different against Logan Webb. AJ Pollock isn’t in the lineup along with Matt Beaty. Bellinger will play first while Lux enters the lineup in center. Taylor, who was the hero in the NL Wild Card game, is batting 8th and in the outfield.