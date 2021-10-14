Giants starting lineup for NLDS Game 5 vs. Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants announced their lineup for Game 5 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, on Thursday night at 9:07 p.m. ET on TBS. The Dodgers forced Game 5 with a 7-2 win in Game 4 on Tuesday night. The Giants will try and clinch the series at home with Logan Webb on the hill. In Game 1, Webb shut down the Dodgers, tossing 7.2 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.

Let’s take a look at the Giants batting order for the crucial Game 5 on Thursday night.

Giants starting lineup for Game 5 vs. Dodgers

Tommy La Stella, 2B (L)

Darin Ruf, LF (R)

Buster Posey, C, (R)

Brandon Crawford, SS (L)

Kris Bryant, CF (R)

Mike Yastrzemski, RF (L)

Wilmer Flores, 1B (R)

Evan Longoria, 3B (R)

Logan Webb, SP (R)

The Giants are adjusting their lineup a bit with the Dodgers opening with Core Knebel instead of starting Julio Urias. That’s likely why La Stella is leading off against the right-handed Knebel, rather than facing Urias as the leadoff hitter. Had it been Urias starting the game, we likely would have seen Ruf batting leadoff in front of Bryant, Posey and possibly Austin Slater. He’s a name to look out for along with Donovan Solano once Urias is inserted into the game. Expect a lot of shuffling from both managers tonight.