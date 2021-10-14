Biggest line moves for Week 7 of college football

Each week in college football the bookmakers and bettors come together to create the markets that set the lines for each college football game.

Sometimes the opinions are pretty consistent all week long, but other times you’ll see big moves along the number as the week progresses. We’ll take a look at the games that have had the biggest changes so far for Week X of college football to the current lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Navy vs. Memphis, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Opened: Memphis -8.5

Now: Memphis -11

The cash is fading the Middies despite The Troops being 3-2 ATS this season. Memphis has lost to Temple and Tulsa already, likely putting themselves out of the American Conference title game race.

Freshman QB Seth Henigan has been terrific for the Tigers, with 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions while averaging over 300 yards passing per game.

Miami vs. North Carolina, Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Opened: UNC -6

Now: UNC -7.5

D’Eriq King is done, which means Tyler Van Dyke steps into the starting role. This is a battle of teams that have disappointed in the ACC Coastal so far, with UNC likely sunk at 2-3, and Miami somehow still at 0-1 having played just one game in the league.

Will UNC begin to rally, or will Miami get it together and save Manny Diaz’s job?

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee, Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Opened: Total 78

Now: Total 82.5

You likely know about Matt Corral and the Ole Miss offense, but the work of the Tennessee offense under new starting quarterback Hendon Hooker has been terrific. They put 62 on Mizzou and 45 on South Carolina the last two weeks, and are similarly weak defensively as the sieve-like Rebels secondary. This could go over in a hurry.

