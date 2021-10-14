DeAndre Hopkins misses practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6 matchup vs. Browns

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not participate on Thursday due to an illness. The star receiver for the Cards was also listed as a DNP for Wednesday’s practice, so this is certainly something the undefeated franchise doesn’t want to be dealing with just three days ahead of their Week 6 showdown at the Cleveland Browns.

Slight changes in the #AZCardinals injury report. Wilson and Murphy both limited. pic.twitter.com/6bpOHpFBY9 — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 14, 2021

As of now, Hopkins’ illness is undefined and thought to be non-COVID related in spite of earlier reports of three positive tests within the organization. Pro Bowl pass rusher Chandler Jones was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday after a positive test.

Fantasy football implications

This is obviously a situation to monitor into Friday as his status during practice then will most likely give an indicator if he’s ready to go this weekend.

Hopkins is a must-start in any league but fortunately there’s a handful of backup options like Rondale Moore and AJ Green to turn to just in case.