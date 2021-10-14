Mike Williams not spotted at open portion of Thursday practice ahead of Week 6

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was not seen participating in the open portion of the team’s practice on Thursday afternoon. The electric wideout previously misses Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury.

#Chargers WR Mike Williams and S Nasir Adderley not practicing in the portion open to the media. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) October 14, 2021

His status for the rest of the session is unknown and we’ll find out later this afternoon once the team releases its practice report.

This is turning into a situation to monitor heading into the weekend as Los Angeles would obviously need their most explosive weapon on hand for critical road showdown at Baltimore on Sunday. Williams went off for 165 yards, eight receptions and two touchdowns in their wild shootout with the Browns this past Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Again, fantasy managers should continue to keep an eye on the situation as we head closer to the weekend. The potential loss of Williams to a knee injury only increases the value of Keenan Allen, as well as put Jaylen Guyton and Josh Palmer in a position to command more targets.