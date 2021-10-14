Jake Paul to fight Tyson Fury‘s brother Tommy, “sorting contracts out”

Because boxing is barely regulated and dollars are all that matter, we appear to be close to a bout between Youtube celebrity Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, the brother of WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Tommy Fury is the 21-year-old half-brother of Tyson, and is 5-0 in the ring with four knockouts. Paul originally floated the idea in April after defeating Ben Askren, and Fury responded that he’d be interested. With the amount of cash that can come via fighting a Paul brother, it’s understandable why he’d want the paycheck.

Should a young fighter from England be in the ring with an American celebrity that has yet to actually put a true boxer on his resume? Probably not. Is it going to do big box office and clicks anyway? That’s likely the case. The question is whether it makes financial sense to do this on the same card as a Tyson Fury fight, or to split the circus from the real pugilism.

Tommy Fury was a contestant on Season 5 of Love Island in 2019, which aired on ITV in the United Kingdom. He and his partner Molly-Mae Hague finished second on the show, and Hague being Miss Teen Hertfordshire in 2015 and World Teen Supermodel UK in 2016. So yes, there is a loss on Fury’s record despite his young age.

We’ll keep you updated when the ink is dry and a date is set.