Josh Jacobs misses practice on Thursday with illness for Week 6

The Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been dealing with multiple injuries this season, but hopefully this latest one is one that will pass quickly. He missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, which should give him enough time to get healthy before Sunday, but you never know.

Josh Jacobs did not practice Thursday due to an illness

Jacobs should be fine for this game against the Denver Broncos, but if he ends up missing this matchup, Peyton Barber has returned to practice and would likely return to an early down role. Of course, with Jon Gruden out, we could see some changes, but there is little to go on for any possible usage moves.

Fantasy football implications

The Broncos defense is good and Jacobs isn’t a locked in RB1 even when healthy, but he’s still a must start in most leagues, especially with a rise in targets over the last two weeks.