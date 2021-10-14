Tom Brady continues to deal with thumb injury heading into TNF for Week 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will play in Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. But, he will also manage a thumb injury, which is considered a “strained ligament”, per FOX NFL’s Jay Glazer.

Brady had the thumb heavily wrapped earlier in the week, but he was able to practice in full and should be good to go. He did throw for five touchdowns last week, which is the same week he injured the thumb.

Brady amazingly has gotten better as he’s gotten older and only needs seven more touchdown passes to have more touchdowns in his 40s than he did in his 20s. He also played through a knee injury all last season and managed to win his seventh Super Bowl. He’s not a real human I don’t think.

Fantasy football implications

Brady is on a fantasy football tear so far this season and as long as he’s out there, he;s a fantasy start.