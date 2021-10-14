Melvin Gordon limited participant in practice on Thursday of Week 6

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was a limited participant in practice on Thursday ahead of their Week 6 divisional showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran returned to the field after missing Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury.

MelGor has been banged up over the past few weeks, battling through respective rib and lower leg injuries. His number of carries have noticeably dipped during that span, combing for 18 carries and 90 yards in their two losses to the Ravens and Steelers.

The Broncos getting him back on the field for Thursday is a positive sign, but his status will obviously need to be monitored heading into the weekend.

Fantasy football implications

It was thought that rookie running back Javonte Williams may surpass the older Gordon in touches at some point in the season and it this may be where that pivot happens. The two have been near identical on the stat sheet this season but if Gordon keeps getting banged, his numbers and fantasy value will go down in favor of the first-year back.