Navy goes Perfect Navy with a 21-play, 75-yard TD drive that took almost 12 minutes

When the triple option comes to to town, you know a team is going to grind down the clock as much as possible and extend drives. But even by the outsized time of possession standards of the Navy Midshipmen, what they did with their first possession on Thursday night against the Memphis Tigers was a lot.

The Troops responded to an opening Tiger touchdown with a 21-play, 75-yard drive that took 11:40 (that’s ELEVEN MINUTES AND FORTY SECONDS if you’re scoring at home).

It’s the longest drive in 17 seasons for the Middies since the 2004 Emerald Bowl, and the longest in all of FBS this season.

The irony here? Memphis goes with a reverse on a first play after the ensuing kickoff ... and scored on a 1-play, 69-yard drive from Calvin Austin.

Memphis responds with a 1 play drive: Calvin Austin 69 yards to the house!!!!

The Memphis defense likely has mixed emotions about the seven points their team just scored. Hooray for winning, but now they’ve got to go back out and get cut blocked again right away? Oof.

It’s 14-7 Memphis as we start the second quarter at the Liberty Bowl.