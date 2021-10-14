Richard Sherman ruled out with hamstring injury in Week 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ secondary cannot catch a break this season. Recently signed cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a hamstring injury on the Philadelphia Eagles opening offensive drive. He was taken to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the game with a little over five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Bucs have had cornerbacks dropping left and right this season. Sean Murphy-Bunting dislocated his elbow in Week 1 and is on injured reserve. Carlton Davis suffered a quad injury in Week 4 and was placed on IR. Now, Sherman is sidelined with a hamstring injury and his status is uncertain moving forward.

Sherman signed in Week 4 and was starting that weekend due to all the injuries. He started Week 5 and Week 6, but the team will now have to look elsewhere. Jamel Dean avoided a serious injury in Week 3 but missed some time before returning. Ross Cockrell will join Dean in the starting lineup, and Pierre Desir and Dee Delaney will likely both see more work.