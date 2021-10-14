Antonio Brown returns to TNF in Week 6

UPDATE: Antonio Brown has returned to the game and just caught a ball. We’ll keep you updated if he has anymore injury trouble.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was getting his ankle/foot looked at on the sideline midway through the third quarter. Brown already has a touchdown and had two last week, so there’s no doubt he is a big part of this offense. We’ll keep you updated on his status moving forward.

Brown has been a huge contributor so far this season, but he is still the third receiver on the depth chart, as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin see more overall work, but it’s very close. If these guys can stay healthy, there’s plenty of room for them all to top 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns each.