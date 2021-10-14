Giovani Bernard has one catch and no carries in Week 6 vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard has been a non-factor so far in the team’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles to open Week 6.

The veteran has stepped in for a handful of snaps in the first half, recording zero carries and commanding one catch for -4 yards in the primetime matchup. He’s not injured, considering he was in during the duration of the offense’s final drive in the first half.

This is certainly a drop off from Sunday’s blowout victory over the Dolphins, a game where Bernard had four carries for 21 yards and two receptions for 14 yards as a score. When healthy this season, he’s shown his ability as an effective pass-catching option out of the Tampa backfield.

His lack of touches can mainly be chalked up to the Bucs not really needing him as Leonard Fournette has handled the load. Fournette has 40 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards, and a touchdown on the night, handling duties on both third downs and in the red zone. Tampa is cruising into the half with a 21-7 lead and judging by the way things are going, it might remain a quiet night for Bernard altogether.