Dodgers-Giants Game 5 ends on questionable call on check swing by Wilmer Flores [VIDEO]

The Los Angeles Dodger are headed back to the NLCS but not without a bit of controversy. Game 5 ended with the Dodgers winning 2-1 when Max Scherzer struck out Wilmer Flores on a “called strike three” ... or was it? You be the judge but I have eyes and that looks a whole lot like a check swing to me. Instead, it was called a strike and Flores was out, helping LA get back to the championship series. Take a look at the play:

Here’s a look at the swing by Flores in freeze frame courtesy of SB Nation:

Dodgers-Giants was a classic but the game ended on a dud



The umpires called this a swing, and it was the final strike of the game pic.twitter.com/jbQ1iTtwYg — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 15, 2021

Like come on! That isn’t a swing at all. Can we not review these types of things this late in the game? That is an egregious call and Flores would have had at least another shot at tying the game with Kris Bryant on base. You never know in October baseball. One missed call and it means a lot more than you think. Especially this late in the game.

Alas, the Dodgers are on to face the Atlanta Braves again in the NLCS. Los Angeles will have a shot to make it back to the World Series and try and repeat. The Dodgers would have to go through either the Red Sox or Astros to get there. It’s too bad there wasn’t any late Giants magic to give us some extra innings in this Game 5. It has been a enjoyable divisional round to say the least.