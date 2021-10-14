 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers-Giants Game 5 ends on questionable call on check swing by Wilmer Flores [VIDEO]

The Dodgers advanced to the NLCS for a second straight season on a questionable check swing in Flores vs. Scherzer.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Wilmer Flores #41 of the San Francisco Giants hits a single in the second inning during Game 5 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodger are headed back to the NLCS but not without a bit of controversy. Game 5 ended with the Dodgers winning 2-1 when Max Scherzer struck out Wilmer Flores on a “called strike three” ... or was it? You be the judge but I have eyes and that looks a whole lot like a check swing to me. Instead, it was called a strike and Flores was out, helping LA get back to the championship series. Take a look at the play:

Here’s a look at the swing by Flores in freeze frame courtesy of SB Nation:

Like come on! That isn’t a swing at all. Can we not review these types of things this late in the game? That is an egregious call and Flores would have had at least another shot at tying the game with Kris Bryant on base. You never know in October baseball. One missed call and it means a lot more than you think. Especially this late in the game.

Alas, the Dodgers are on to face the Atlanta Braves again in the NLCS. Los Angeles will have a shot to make it back to the World Series and try and repeat. The Dodgers would have to go through either the Red Sox or Astros to get there. It’s too bad there wasn’t any late Giants magic to give us some extra innings in this Game 5. It has been a enjoyable divisional round to say the least.

