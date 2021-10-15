 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Terry McLaurin misses practice on Friday, listed as questionable for Week 6 vs. Chiefs

We break down the news that Terry McLaurin wasn’t at practice on Friday and status for Week 6 is questionable.

By Chet Gresham
Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team reacts after making a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Washington Football team was without their star wide receiver Terry McLaurin at practice on Friday, per John Keim. Losing McLaurin before going toe-to-toe with a backed in the corner Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City Chiefs would be extra tough.

WFT officially confirmed his absence early in the afternoon.

Washington is also without Curtis Samuel this week, after he re-re-injured his groin. And Cam Sims wasn’t practicing either. That would leave tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, Adam Humphries, and Dyami Brown left over.

There is of course a chance McLaurin is okay, but it appeared to be something bothering him, as he was working out on the side and not taking a rest day.

Fantasy football implications

If McLaurin ends up playing, he’s a smash start in this matchup with the Chiefs. If not, Seals-Jones and J.D. McKissic would likely both see a bump in targets and have some fantasy value. Hopefully we will know more soon.

