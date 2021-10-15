Terry McLaurin misses practice on Friday, listed as questionable for Week 6 vs. Chiefs

The Washington Football team was without their star wide receiver Terry McLaurin at practice on Friday, per John Keim. Losing McLaurin before going toe-to-toe with a backed in the corner Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City Chiefs would be extra tough.

WFT officially confirmed his absence early in the afternoon.

Washington WR Terry McLaurin was officially a DNP in practice today due to a hamstring injury and is now listed as questionable to play Sunday vs. the Chiefs. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 15, 2021

Washington is also without Curtis Samuel this week, after he re-re-injured his groin. And Cam Sims wasn’t practicing either. That would leave tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, Adam Humphries, and Dyami Brown left over.

There is of course a chance McLaurin is okay, but it appeared to be something bothering him, as he was working out on the side and not taking a rest day.

Terry McLaurin wasn’t on the injury report, so I’m not sure what his trip to the side is about. Observing he’s doing light sprints and was showing the trainers something during the course of trying to cut.



Will ask later for more insight — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) October 15, 2021

Fantasy football implications

If McLaurin ends up playing, he’s a smash start in this matchup with the Chiefs. If not, Seals-Jones and J.D. McKissic would likely both see a bump in targets and have some fantasy value. Hopefully we will know more soon.