Best D/ST streamers for Week 6 fantasy football

Streaming defenses is one of the realities of fantasy football for all managers. There’s very few defensive units in today’s NFL that can be played regardless of matchup, meaning everyone is hunting for that magic formula in the D/ST slot of their roster. Keep in mind that there’s three factors in looking for a defense; turnovers, scoring and sacks. There’s very few units that give you a great combination of everything. You as the manager have to determine what you’d want to prioritize. And don’t think defenses can’t swing fantasy matchups.

Week 6 byes: ATL, NO, NYJ, SF

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 6 lineups.

Colts D/ST vs. Texans

This is a great matchup for the Colts, who are playing one of the worst offenses in the league. Indianapolis has created nine takeaways in five games, which is good for fifth in the league. The Colts might not have a great scoring unit based on numbers due to last week’s loss to Baltimore but this is a great matchup to pick them as a streaming defense.

Dolphins D/ST vs. Jaguars

The Dolphins are one of the worst scoring defenses in the league, largely due to giving up 45 points to the Buccaneers last week. They don’t cause many turnovers either, ranking near the middle of the league. Miami is going up against the Jaguars though, and that’s why the team is on this list. Jacksonville has 11 giveaways on the season, tied for the most in the league. The Dolphins have enough talent to take advantage this week.

Cardinals D/ST vs. Browns

The Browns do present a challenging matchup for Arizona but the Cardinals have the sixth-best scoring defense and are tied for third in takeaways. Baker Mayfield has been known to be reckless at times, meaning the Cardinals have an opportunity to create some points with turnovers. This matchup could become a shootout so there is some risk involved.