Best quarterback streamers for Week 6 fantasy football

Week 6 of the NFL and fantasy football season brings about the first bye weeks of the year, meaning managers have to find filler players off the waiver wire to plug in one-week holes. For those streaming certain positions, the bye weeks don’t mean much. There are still some great options likely to be available in your league, especially at the quarterback position.

Week 6 byes: ATL, NO, NYJ, SF

Here, we’ll take a look at the best quarterback streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 6 lineups.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs just got done getting torched by the Bills for 315 yards and three passing touchdowns. Heinicke isn’t Josh Allen, but he’s competent enough to hit big plays when they’re presented. The Football Team has solid skill players like Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin, so the opportunity is there for Heinicke to show out against a vulnerable defense.

Carson Wentz, Colts vs. Texans

Wentz has thrown two touchdowns in each of his last two games and seems to be getting more comfortable with the offense. His 400-yard outing against the Ravens shows he can be patient against one of the league’s better defenses and he may be getting T.Y. Hilton back this week. The Texans are allowing 257.0 passing yards per game, so Wentz could be due for a big day.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings vs. Panthers

Cousins may not be available on the waiver wire in some leagues, as he’s entering fringe “set and forget” territory and is no longer a true streaming option. That being said, there’s a chance he’s still out there. The quarterback had an off day against the Lions but still has two superstar receivers and is going against a banged-up defensive unit in Carolina. The Vikings have injury issues in the backfield, potentially meaning more throws for Cousins Sunday.