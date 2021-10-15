 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the The CJ Cup @ Summit on Saturday

The third round of the 2021 The CJ Cup @ Summit tees off at 9:50 a.m. ET on Saturday at Summit Golf Club in Summerlin, Nevada. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
Keith Mitchell celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 18th green to win the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on March 03, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2021 CJ Cup, and the best of the PGA Tour are torturing the Summit Golf Club like it’s your local muni chip-and-putt.

Keith Mitchell went 62-64 during the first two rounds and is sitting at -18 after 36 holes. Besides being utterly preposterous relative to par, it’s also threatening the all-time PGA Tour record. Steve Stricker shot 33-under after four rounds of the five-round 2009 Bob Hope Classic, but the record for a 72 hole event is 31-under from Ernie Els at the 2003 Mercedes Championship.

Seonghyeon Kim, Jordan Spieth, Harry Higgs and Adam Scott all trail T2 at -13, but will need Mitchell to come back to earth to have a chance to win.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET The Golf Channel will have live coverage, and you can also get shot-by-shot coverage in real time via PGA Tourcast.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the CJ Cup @ Summit on Saturday, October 16th.

CJ Cup Tee Times Round 3

Time (PT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (PT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:05 PM Keith Mitchell Seonghyeon Kim Jordan Spieth
11:53 AM Harry Higgs Adam Scott Rickie Fowler
11:41 AM Tyrrell Hatton Ian Poulter Erik van Rooyen
11:29 AM Viktor Hovland Aaron Wise Mackenzie Hughes
11:17 AM Cameron Smith Paul Casey Robert Streb
11:00 AM Kevin Na Maverick McNealy Hudson Swafford
10:48 AM Sergio Garcia Sam Burns Talor Gooch
10:36 AM Chris Kirk Minkyu Kim Jhonattan Vegas
10:24 AM Abraham Ancer Sung Kang Rory McIlroy
10:12 AM Keegan Bradley Brian Harman Joaquin Niemann
10:00 AM Carlos Ortiz Sebastián Muñoz Hideki Matsuyama
9:48 AM Justin Thomas Cam Davis Gary Woodland
9:31 AM Patrick Reed Brooks Koepka Russell Henley
9:19 AM Harold Varner III Stewart Cink Max Homa
9:07 AM Sungjae Im Collin Morikawa Scottie Scheffler
8:55 AM Kevin Kisner Xander Schauffele Webb Simpson
8:43 AM Tom Hoge Lucas Glover Matt Jones
8:31 AM Marc Leishman Tony Finau K.H. Lee
8:19 AM Byeong Hun An Si Woo Kim Dustin Johnson
8:02 AM Rasmus Hojgaard Jaekyeong Lee Justin Rose
7:50 AM Tommy Fleetwood Emiliano Grillo Cameron Tringale
7:38 AM Sanghun Shin Louis Oosthuizen Alex Noren
7:26 AM Joohyung Kim Harris English Charley Hoffman
7:14 AM Patton Kizzire Jason Day Shane Lowry
7:02 AM Jason Kokrak Hanbyeol Kim Branden Grace
6:50 AM Yoseop Seo Charl Schwartzel Kevin Streelman

More From DraftKings Nation