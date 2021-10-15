Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the The CJ Cup @ Summit on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2021 CJ Cup, and the best of the PGA Tour are torturing the Summit Golf Club like it’s your local muni chip-and-putt.

Keith Mitchell went 62-64 during the first two rounds and is sitting at -18 after 36 holes. Besides being utterly preposterous relative to par, it’s also threatening the all-time PGA Tour record. Steve Stricker shot 33-under after four rounds of the five-round 2009 Bob Hope Classic, but the record for a 72 hole event is 31-under from Ernie Els at the 2003 Mercedes Championship.

Seonghyeon Kim, Jordan Spieth, Harry Higgs and Adam Scott all trail T2 at -13, but will need Mitchell to come back to earth to have a chance to win.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET The Golf Channel will have live coverage, and you can also get shot-by-shot coverage in real time via PGA Tourcast.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the CJ Cup @ Summit on Saturday, October 16th.