Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the The CJ Cup @ Summit on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2021 CJ Cup, and the best of the PGA Tour are torturing the Summit Golf Club like it’s your local muni chip-and-putt.
Keith Mitchell went 62-64 during the first two rounds and is sitting at -18 after 36 holes. Besides being utterly preposterous relative to par, it’s also threatening the all-time PGA Tour record. Steve Stricker shot 33-under after four rounds of the five-round 2009 Bob Hope Classic, but the record for a 72 hole event is 31-under from Ernie Els at the 2003 Mercedes Championship.
Seonghyeon Kim, Jordan Spieth, Harry Higgs and Adam Scott all trail T2 at -13, but will need Mitchell to come back to earth to have a chance to win.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET The Golf Channel will have live coverage, and you can also get shot-by-shot coverage in real time via PGA Tourcast.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the CJ Cup @ Summit on Saturday, October 16th.
CJ Cup Tee Times Round 3
|Time (PT)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:05 PM
|Keith Mitchell
|Seonghyeon Kim
|Jordan Spieth
|11:53 AM
|Harry Higgs
|Adam Scott
|Rickie Fowler
|11:41 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Ian Poulter
|Erik van Rooyen
|11:29 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Aaron Wise
|Mackenzie Hughes
|11:17 AM
|Cameron Smith
|Paul Casey
|Robert Streb
|11:00 AM
|Kevin Na
|Maverick McNealy
|Hudson Swafford
|10:48 AM
|Sergio Garcia
|Sam Burns
|Talor Gooch
|10:36 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Minkyu Kim
|Jhonattan Vegas
|10:24 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Sung Kang
|Rory McIlroy
|10:12 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Brian Harman
|Joaquin Niemann
|10:00 AM
|Carlos Ortiz
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Hideki Matsuyama
|9:48 AM
|Justin Thomas
|Cam Davis
|Gary Woodland
|9:31 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Brooks Koepka
|Russell Henley
|9:19 AM
|Harold Varner III
|Stewart Cink
|Max Homa
|9:07 AM
|Sungjae Im
|Collin Morikawa
|Scottie Scheffler
|8:55 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Xander Schauffele
|Webb Simpson
|8:43 AM
|Tom Hoge
|Lucas Glover
|Matt Jones
|8:31 AM
|Marc Leishman
|Tony Finau
|K.H. Lee
|8:19 AM
|Byeong Hun An
|Si Woo Kim
|Dustin Johnson
|8:02 AM
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Jaekyeong Lee
|Justin Rose
|7:50 AM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Emiliano Grillo
|Cameron Tringale
|7:38 AM
|Sanghun Shin
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Alex Noren
|7:26 AM
|Joohyung Kim
|Harris English
|Charley Hoffman
|7:14 AM
|Patton Kizzire
|Jason Day
|Shane Lowry
|7:02 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Hanbyeol Kim
|Branden Grace
|6:50 AM
|Yoseop Seo
|Charl Schwartzel
|Kevin Streelman