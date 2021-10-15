How to watch No. 9 Oregon vs. California via live online stream

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks and Cal Golden Bears meet up in Week 7 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both programs went into last weekend’s bye week coming off a loss, so they should be plenty motivated on Friday night.

Oregon (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the Stanford Cardinal in their last time out, but they still have a strong resume with a road victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes and all their goals remain reachable. California (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) has yet to beat an FBS opponent with a passing game that struggles to push the ball down the field and ranks No. 80 in yards per pass attempt.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oregon is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -590 on the moneyline. That makes California a +425 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.