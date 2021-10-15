How to watch Clemson vs. Syracuse via live online stream

The Clemson Tigers and Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 7 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The 2021 version of Clemson has been unrecognizable compared to the Tigers teams over the past few years, and an extra week to prepare should only help them.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) is coming off a bye week as they search for answers offensively as they rank No. 117 in yards per play against FBS opponents and average just 14.3 points in those games. Syracuse (3-3, 0-2 ACC) had chances to knock the Wake Forest Demon Deacons off the list of undefeated teams last weekend but lost in overtime as they dropped to 0-3 against Power 5 teams.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Clemson is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -590 on the moneyline. That makes Syracuse a +425 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45.