How to watch No. 24 San Diego State vs. San Jose State via live online stream

The No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs and San Jose State Spartans meet up in Week 7 at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. San Diego State could close out the first half of their season undefeated with a victory on Friday night.

San Diego State (5-0, 1-0 Mountain West) has taken advantage of a relatively easy schedule outside of an impressive home win over the Utah Utes, and Aztecs fans should be happy in Brady Hoke’s second stint with the program. San Jose State (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) is the second best team on San Diego State’s schedule so far this season, though they struggle offensively, ranking No. 109 in yards per play against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

San Diego State is a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -365 on the moneyline. That makes San Jose State a +280 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 41.