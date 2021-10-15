Full undercard for Navarrete vs. Gonzalez WBO featherweight title fight

We get a featherweight showcase this week in a rare bit of Friday night championship boxing. Emanuel Navarrete will put his WBO featherweight title on the line against mandatory challenger Joet Gonzalez.

The event will air from San Diego and be available via live stream at ESPN+. The main card gets underway at 8:30 p.m. ET, and DAZN estimates ring walks will begin around 10 p.m.

Navarrete is making his second defense of the title he won with a unanimous decision victory over Ruben Villa. He last fought in April, beating Christopher Díaz via 12th round TKO. Gonzalez lost a fight against Shakur Stevenson for the then vacant WBO title. Stevenson moved up to super featherweight, thus setting up Navarrette-Villa for the vacant title.

Here’s a look at the full card for Friday’s event.

Full Card for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Joet Gonzalez