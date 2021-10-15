How to watch Navarrete vs. Gonzalez via live online stream

WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete will put his title on the line this Friday evening against No. 1 contender Joet Gonzalez. The fight will air exclusively in the United States via live stream at ESPN+. The main card gets going at 8:30 p.m. ET and the main event should begin in the 10 p.m. hour.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out Friday’s bout, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Navarrete claimed the title a year ago when he fought for Ruben Villa for a title vacated by Shakur Stevenson. Stevenson moved up to junior lightweight after winning the title. The division is a bit of a mess with at least four different champions, depending on how much you want to factor in different versions of the titles (world champ vs. super champion). There hasn’t been an undisputed featherweight champion in over 50 years, with Juan Manuel Marquez coming close when he held two of the belts.

There’s a lot of movement up and down, which might explain the turnover that leaves numerous champions at the weight class. We probably won’t see any unification bouts soon, but this is still a notable bout for the division.

Full Card for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Joet Gonzalez