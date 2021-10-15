What time will Navarrete vs. Gonzalez fight start on October 15th

This coming weekend is a busy one for boxing with four different cards on tap for Saturday afternoon and evening. However, the boxing weekend gets going on Friday with a card in San Diego. Emanuel Navarrete and Joet Gonzalez will meet up in a WBO featherweight title bout on ESPN+.

The main card for the bout is scheduled to get started at 8:30 p.m. ET. Ring walks for the main event are expected to get going in the 10 p.m. hour, but it will depend on the length of the earlier bouts. The full card will air on ESPN+.

Navarrete is 34-1 and has won 29 straight bouts since a 2012 decision loss to Daniel Argueta. He claimed the vacant WBO title in October 2020 when he beat Ruben Villa via unanimous decision. This will be his second defense of the title, following a TKO win over Christopher Díaz this past April.

Gonzalez is 24-1 and is fighting in his sixth title bout in seven fights. He won the vacant WBO NABO title in 2017 and made a successful defense of it in March 2019. He then claimed a pair of secondary featherweight titles with a KO win over Manuel Avila in July 2019. Three months later, he lost a unanimous decision to Shakur stevenson for the vacant WBO world title. He then claimed a secondary title in September 2020 and is now back fighting for the WBO world title.

Full Card for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Joet Gonzalez