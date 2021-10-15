What channel is Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 1 on and when does it start

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will once again meet in the ALCS in the 2021 MLB playoffs. The Red Sox got past the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays to get into the ALCS for the first time since 2018, when they faced the Astros. Houston defeated the Chicago White Sox in four games in the ALDS to advance to their fifth straight ALCS.

The Red Sox have yet to announce a starter for this game. It could be veteran lefty Chris Sale, who hasn’t been himself since working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Sale may only see a few innings if he struggles. The Red Sox will need to beat the Astros with their bats (not literally). Boston’s offense has carried it all season and through the postseason. Nick Pivetta could be the surprise starter in this game.

The Astros will be without SP Lance McCullers Jr. for the ALCS most likely. He is dealing with a forearm issue and while his MRI came back alright, his odds of pitching in this series are slim. With that, the Astros will start Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia in the first two games of the ALCS. The lineup is in tact, which is all that really matters. Like the Red Sox, the Astros will need to mash to advance to the World Series.

The Red Sox are +120 on the moneyline while the Astros are -140. The over/under is set at 8.0 runs with the offense expected to come from both sides. Odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game 1 ALCS TV Info

Game date: Friday, October 15th

Game time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app