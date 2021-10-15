Red Sox vs. Astros live stream: How to watch ALCS Game 1 via live online stream on FOX

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros face off in the 2021 ALCS starting with Game 1 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, at 8:07 p.m. ET on FOX.

These two teams are familiar with each other, having played in the 2018 ALCS, when the Red Sox beat the Astros in five games to later go on and win the World Series. The Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays in four games in the ALDS to advance to their second ALCS in four years. The Astros knocked off the Chicago White Sox in four games to advance to their fifth consecutive ALCS.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Astros have the early edge on the moneyline at -150 while the Red Sox are +130 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for this game is set at 8 runs, which seems low given the pitching on both sides and offense.

Pitchers: TBD vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: BOS +130, HOU -150

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live and Bally Sports app