Best player prop bets to consider for Red Sox vs. Astros in Game 1 in ALCS

The Red Sox and the Astros are meeting once again in the playoffs. These teams know each other well since they have matched up in the postseason now three of the past five years. There are some pretty interesting player props out there for Game 1 of the Red Sox-Astros series in the American League Championship Series. Let’s take a look at some of the best bets available with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Framber Valdez, under 14.5 total outs recorded (+125)

In other words, Valdez won’t get through five full innings. He cleared that hurdle in each of his final 13 regular-season starts before going just 4.1 innings against the White Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS. It’s worth betting that he will fall short again against a Boston lineup that has put up a .328/.372/.547 slash line with 11 homers and 32 runs scored through its first five playoff games. And you know those hooks come quicker and earlier for pitchers in the playoffs. I think the Red Sox will still have their hitting shoes on here and feast on Valdez’s softer stuff to knock him out before the end of the fifth.

Chris Sale over 4.5 total hits allowed (+130)

I’m going back to this well after offering up the same bet prior to Sale’s start in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Rays. He felt just short of the over 4.5 hits mark after allowing five runs on four hits in one inning of work. But with the Red Sox trailing 0-1 in the series, they couldn’t allow Sale to go back out there and dig a deeper hole. His leash should be a little longer in Game 1 here and while he should be better, the Astros should be able to hammer out at least five hits over the five or so innings while Sale is on the hill.

Jose Altuve over 0.5 runs scored (+105)

Altuve scored the fourth-most runs during the regular season (117) and then crossed the plate nine times — nine. times. — during Houston’s four-game ALDS victory. Now he’ll open up the ALCS facing a pitcher against whom he has pretty solid numbers: 10-for-32 with a .989 OPS versus Sale. The payoff here isn’t immense, but this feels like one of the safest plus-money bets on the board.

