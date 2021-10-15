Moneyline pick for Red Sox vs. Astros in Game 1 of ALCS

Game 1 of the ALCS will begin on Friday night between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros. The game is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET and will be televised on FOX. The Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in four games in an exciting ALDS. As for the Astros, they took care of the Chicago White Sox in four games in the other divisional series.

The Red Sox will go with Chris Sale as their starting pitcher, somewhat surprisingly instead of postseason star Nathan Eovaldi. Sale is supposed to be the ace of the staff, but he hasn’t pitched like it recently, posting a 7.90 in his past four starts, including a five-run, one-inning start in Game 2 of the ALDS.

The Astros will counter with a lefty of their own, Framber Valdez. He struggled as well in his ALDS outing — four earned runs in 4.1 innings versus the White Sox.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Red Sox vs. Astros, ALCS Game 1 moneyline odds

BOS: +120

HOU: -140

If there is a team of destiny remaining in the playoffs, it feels like the Red Sox. They were viewed as also-rans in the AL East during Spring Training, then held down first place for most of the year and rallied late in the season to get into the playoffs and upset the Yankees and Rays in their first two playoff series.

Both of these lineups are clicking right now. The Red Sox have a slight advantage in the bullpen with how well the likes of Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock and Nick Pivetta have pitched during this postseason. And if Sale can recapture some of the form he showed in August and early September, he will set the Red Sox up well before that ‘pen takes over.

Pick: This feels like a total toss-up game, so take the better value and pick Boston to win Game 1 on the road.

